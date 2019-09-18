Check out Sanaya Irani starrer Ghost's spooky poster

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani is a popular television actress. She is known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming horror film, Ghost. And now, the post of the film is out.

Sanaya turned a year older yesterday. On her birthday, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt took to social media and shared the first posters of Sanaya Irani starrer upcoming horror-thriller film Ghost.

Check out the post right here:

Are you excited to see Sanaya in the film?