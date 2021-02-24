Check out Shehnaaz Gill's FIRST LOOK for her next collab-MV with Badshah named ‘FLY’

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has created a buzz when she announced her next song with Badshah. The actress is among the most loved celebs on social media and has a huge fan-following. Her adorable smile, cute expressions, and sweet nature are always winning hearts.

She was recently in Kashmir for the shooting and today, she shared the first look of the song on her Instagram. Though she has not revealed much about the song but revealed the title ‘Fly’.

Shehnaaz's weight transformation has made her more attractive in the eyes of her fans.

Taking it to her Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill shared the poster and wrote, “Coming soon @badboyshah @theuchana @sonymusicindia.” As soon she shared the poster, fans started commenting on it.

Recently, she shared a reel video on her Instagram. The singer is seen sitting on a sledge with Badshah as they played with the snow. Along with them on another sledge is Uchana Amit, who looks stuns in his vogue look.

In the video, Shehnaaz seems to be enjoying shooting in the snow. She looked amazing in a cheetah print overcoat, brown gloves and fur earplugs.

Check out her poster here:

The actress has bagged a film with Diljit Dosanjh and she is very happy. Shehnaaz said that it is her dream come true as she always wanted to work with him.

Shehnaaz’s iconic line ‘Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta’ turned into a meme by internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate. He made it into a song that went viral on the internet.

