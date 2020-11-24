Check out Shehnaaz Gill's sweetest birthday wish for the most important person in her life

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name after her stint in Colors' show Bigg Boss 13. The actress who was a well-known name in the Punjabi film industry has now become quite famous in the Hindi TV industry too.

Shehnaaz has been constantly making headlines ever since Bigg Boss 13. She became an overnight star with the show and her popularity is only increasing with every passing day.

The Punjab Ki Katrina's jodi with Sidharth Shukla has become a sensational hit and fans simply love seeing them together.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla's UNMISSABLE reaction on seeing Shehnaaz Gill flirting with someone

We all know how Shehnaaz Gill has garnered a massive fan following on social media. The actress's single tweet gets her trending on Twitter.

And now, Shehnaaz has extended a heartwarming birthday wish for someone really close to her heart.

Well, it is none other than her mother Parminder Kaur Gill. Shehnaaz took to Twitter to wish her mother on the special occasion of her birthday.

Take a look:

Happy birthday to the most important person in my life Thank you ama for creating such a lovely daughter Thank you everyone for sending such sweet wishes for mom . Love u all — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) November 24, 2020

Shehnaaz also thanked her fans for showering her mother with loads of love and wishes on her birthday.

The Punjabi kudi's tweet has got more than 2k retweets and a whopping 7k likes in a very short span of time.

Here's wishing Shehnaaz Gill's mother Parminder Kaur Gill a very happy birthday!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: I have sworn to never speak with Shehnaaz in my life: Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh Sukh