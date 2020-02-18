Check out! Shehnaaz's madness post the shoot of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Post the finale, Shehnaaz will be seen on a new show called as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she will be finding a groom for herself, but the Punjabi singer as confirmed that she won’t be getting married on the show and she is doing this for fun.

Now on the show her brother Shehbaaz will also help her in finding a groom for herself.

As we know the sister-brother duo is known to entertain the audience and that’s what they are doing in the latest video.

Where you can see them, doing a lot of madness and having fun post the show, the video will really entertain you, and one will have fun watching it.

This sister and brother duo is definitely an entertaining package.

Check out the post below: