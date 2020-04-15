Check out Shehnaaz's reaction when Bharti replaced her in Siddarth's life

MUMBAI: Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry was loved by the audience and post the show the fans have been missing their chemistry on television.

Their adorable camaraderie was one of the major highlights of the show. Their cute bonding kept the audience hooked to the TV screens.

Post Bigg Boss, the two collaborated for a music video titled Bhula Dunga. The music video released recently and has been hitting on top charts due to the duo’s chemistry.

As Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video crosses 40 Million views, all the #SidNaaz shippers trend #BhulaDungaBreakingRecords.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, as a pair, have a massive fan following and the fans keep trending their hashtags on social media, thus showing their unconditional love and support to them.

Harsh and Bharti recently had done a video call with Siddarth where they asked him to name three girls whom he loves a lot. The actor replies that the first person he likes is Bharti, then his mom and two sisters.

Bharti is so happy with his answer and she quickly says that Shehnaaz is nowhere near to his life.

Now the fans have made a funny video and have shared how Shehnaaz would react after knowing this. They have taken glimpses of the Bigg Boss house of when Shehnaaz was angry and disturbed during the fights with Siddarth.

Sidnaaz fans have also commented that Siddarth didn’t mean what he said and he was just fooling around with Bharti as no one can take Shehnaaz place in his life.

When the reality show was over the fans had trend the hashtag #sidnaazforever as they can only see Shehnaaz with Siddarth.

Well, the video will crack you up and there is no doubt that Sid and Shehnaaz make an adorable pair.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.