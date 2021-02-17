Check out Shivangi Joshi's special connection with THIS Yeh Hai Mohabaatein actress

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed the viewers with her acting skills and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi is also known for her style statements.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated on what she is doing.

The audience loves her chemistry with Moshin Khan, and their fans fondly call them Kaira.

The actress is quite friendly with a lot of other actresses, but she is close to a special one. Well, that is none other than Aditi Bhatia, our very own Ruhi of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein.

Just a few days back, on Valentine's Day, Aditi revealed that her only valentine is Shivangi.

The two were seen dancing and have a fun time together, and their special bond can be seen in the video.

No doubt that the two give major BFF goals, and it is good to see that true friendship does exits in such a competitive industry.

