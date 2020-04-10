Check out Shivnagi and Moshin dancing their heart out

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performance of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles of Naira and Kartik respectively and their on-screen chemistry is immensely popular among the viewers.

In fact, their on-screen chemistry is one of the prime reasons for the show’s soaring popularity. Their off-screen romance has also gathered steam and has been written about a lot in the recent past. Their off-screen love story has translated into lovely chemistry on screen.

The duo has been playing Naira and Kartik for the past two and a half years and has completed over 750 episodes of Kaira.

Now Moshin and Shivangi as a couple are loved by the audience, and two have a massive fan following.

Now we came across a video where both are dancing, and having fun at a wedding function, and are dancing like no one is watching.

The two look very adorable with each other, and the fans have commented that they love their pair a lot and they are best couple on television.

Some of the fans have also said that they resemble SRK – Kajol or Akshay and Katrina Kaif as the audience are reminded of such chemistry.

Well, Moshin and Naira are the Iconic couple of television and has won many awards for best Jodi.