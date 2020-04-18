Check out Siddarth and Shehnaaz's LOVE moments

MUMBAI: Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry was loved by the audience and post the show the fans have been missing their chemistry on television.

Recently the duo appeared in a music video and created history by breaking all records on the internet.

The two were applauded for their chemistry and everyone who has watched the video wanted to fall in love.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, as a pair, have a massive fan following and the fans keep trending their hashtags on social media, thus showing their unconditional love and support to them.

We came across a video of a fan-made video where one can watch all the cute and lovely moments of Sidnaaz from the Bigg Boss house.

The video had some candid moments of the duo, where one can see Siddarth hugging Shehnaaz and the actress kissing Siddarth.

It will take all Sidnaaz fans on a nostalgic mode and will want to see more of them.

The fans have commented saying that they miss the couple and there is no couple as Sidnaaz.

Shehnaaz has always been vocal about her feelings for Siddarth but the actor has always maintained that she is his best friend and will remain his friend for life.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.