Check out Siddarth Shukla’s heartfelt surprise for his mother

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues, and time and again, he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online. Due to this, the actor often starts trending online.

He grabbed the headlines for his fights with fellow contestant Asim and Rashami Desai.

Since day one Siddarth Shukla as made his presence felt in the house, and thus emerged as the winner of the game.

We all know how close the actor is to his mother, and he has always expressed his feelings and love for her on various occasions.

Now we came across a video where Siddharth is seen surprising his mother with a photoshoot.

You can see how he has arranged a make up artist and hair stylist for his mother and also a dress designer.

Well his mother looks so beautiful post the makeover and then he surprises her with a photoshoot.

At the end she thanks her son for everything and making her feel so special. Siddarth at the end given as important massage where he says that the only true and unconditional love that exists in the world is that of a mother and child.

Siddarth as always said that he is very close to his mother and she means the world to him and this heartfelt act symbolises the love he has for his mother and he is definitely a mama’s boy.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, STAR PLUS, HOTSTAR, MINA DEBBARMA)