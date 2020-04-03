Check out Siddarth Shukla’s special message for fans…

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television, and one of the reasons was that the contestants of the show gave a lot of content and that’s what the audience loved about the show.

After almost 130 days Siddarth Shukla was declared the winner of the show, and there was a lot of controversy surrounding it, as there was a tough competition between Siddarth and Asim.

Sid not only bagged the Bigg Boss 13 trophy but also managed to win the hearts of the viewers. After his participation, his #Sidhearts continue to be loyal to him.

Recently when Siddarth tweeted that he was bored, his fans sent him his clips from the show and kept him entertained.

Siddarth shares a very special bond with his mother, and that one could see during the family episode on Bigg Boss. He always said his mother meant the world to him, and whatever he is today it is because of her blessings and support.

One of his fan clubs shared a throwback tweet of Siddarth when his mother had given him some good advice. Where she had told him that he should love people who are jealous of him because they are the ones who think he is better than them.

Sid said that this advice always was stuck with him, and helped him play the game in Bigg Boss.

The fans are very impressed by the advice and have commented saying that no wonder Sid is so intelligent and well-read as it all runs in the blood.

Well, there is no doubt that Sid is a mama’s boy, and he shares a special bond with her.

