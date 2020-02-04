News

Check out Siddharth Shukla's gentlemanly side

04 Feb 2020 08:57 PM

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharya had to quit Bigg Boss 13 a while ago owing to a serious back injury. 

Devoleena shared a great bond with Rashami Desai during her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They bonded like sisters on the show and always stood for each other. Devoleena's romantic angle with Sidharth Shukla was quite liked by fans, and even housemates enjoyed their chemistry.

Devoleena reentered the house as Rashami's connection and spent a few days with her.

 However, when she was required to leave the hose, she was facing trouble with her back again. Thus, Sidharth Shukla behaved like the perfect gentleman, picked her up, and dropped her to the exit gate. Where everyone was busy saying goodbye to their connections, this man stood for her.

 This small gesture was much loved by the audience.

Have a look at the video below.

