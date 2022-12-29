Check out some of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s best Raya moments according to netizens

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the roles of Ram and Priya. As reported earlier, the show had taken a leap of five years and we saw how Ram learned the truth about Pihu being his daughter.

Recently, we got to see how Ram’s memory comes back and he fights to bring justice to Priya meanwhile Nandini and Vedika continue to play their evil games and defend themselves.

The show is witnessing a lot of major events happening. The show will witness Ram’s real mother and brother entering his life. The show is also going to witness a major time leap after which Hiten Tejwani will replace Nakuul Mehta.

As it was reported to you earlier that according to our sources, Disha Parmar is also going to leave the show soon and we don’t know who will play her character.

The audience were in awe when they had first witnessed Ram and Priya reunite and fight against Ram’s family. The viewers had really expected a lot but the bubble was busted with Ram’s memory loss track. This really put the audience down.

However, the makers did a good job by saving the show with things which are really intriguing...time leap is not one of them.

As the show gets closer to the time leap, the audience have started to post #RaYa moments. Surely fans are going to miss Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar a lot and viewers cannot miss these videos.

Therefore, here we are with some of the best #RaYa moments. Check it out:

I'm just waiting for thebest couple award for the third time impatiently that they deserve it for theirhot chemistry

because there is no chemistry like this with justeyes look burn us>>>> uff this baarish scene #Raya

#BadeAchheLagteHain2pic.twitter.com/iMIyMEeXLX —Roxana (@bangel09427617) December12, 2022

Though it is just simple stitchingthe button scene but it screems chemistry.

Has to be one of bestscenes of initial days of #balh2.

#Nasha#Raya#Paya#NakuulDishaHIT1000#BadeAchheLagteHain2pic.twitter.com/75LqBrwKJ0 —Bindu (@BinduVasudev) December13, 2022

I Just love suchscenes...

Clean nd Soulful

Rain Sequencesare always the Best#Ramya/#Raya#BadeAchheLagteHain2pic.twitter.com/T0SKQOx4sb —Abhi063 (@Ab0612ish) January19, 2022

Tell us which scenes you liked the most?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.