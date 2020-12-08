Check out THIS special someone who joined Shoaib and Dipika in this video!

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television, and the two have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they tied the knot two years ago. They become of the most iconic real-life couples of televisions.

The two were last seen together on the show Nach Baliye Season 8 and were semi-finalists on it.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

Now, we came across a cute video of Shoaib and Dipika along with someone special.

In the video, Dipika is seen coming and taking away something from Shoaib, and he is singing a sad song along with their little one, Cuddle (who is their pet, a little pug).

As Shoaib tries to sing for him, he gets up and leaves. The expression on the actor's face is priceless.

Well, both Shoaib and Dipika love their little one and pamper him a lot. Recently, they even celebrated his birthday.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika give major couple goals and are loved by one and all.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her next project soon, whereas Shoaib was last seen on the show Ishq Main Marjawaan.

