Check out Surbhi Chandna’s STUNNING holiday pictures

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actresses. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops and style statements. She became a household name with her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. Currently, she is seen in the medical drama, Sanjivani 2.



The actress is currently on a vacation in some beach destination and is making most of her days off. Since the last few days, Surbhi has been sharing photos from her trip and is flaunting her vacation style. The Sanjivani 2 star is loving every moment and is sharing it with her fans on social media. Today, Surbhi shared some more photos in stunning beach attire that are bound to leave you amazed. In the photos, Surbhi can be seen clad in a casual t-shirt with a pair of shorts and long beachy jacket. With a colourful headband and a pair of flats, Surbhi looked pretty as she posed for photos. With the backdrop of the palm trees and green grass, the photos made for a soothing sight.Surbhi captioned her post as, “Holiday Happiness #vacationmode.”Take a look below: