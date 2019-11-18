News

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's STUNNING pictures from her Australia TRIP

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 12:23 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti, who is one of the most popular television actresses, never fails to give us style as well as travel goals. 

The stylish diva, known for shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya to name a few, enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Whenever she gets time, she likes to travel and treat her fans by sharing pictures on social media. 

The actress, who was last seen in the third season of the popular supernatural show, Naagin, recently took some time off her busy schedule and jetted off to Sydney, Australia. Surbhi has now shared a few glimpses from her Australian vacay on her Instagram handle which are surely unmissable! The pretty lady is seen wearing a blue – coloured sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of matching denims and white shoes as she strikes a pose for the camera. 

Take a look below:


Speaking about her upcoming project, Surbhi Jyoti is soon going to make her debut in Bollywood. According to the latest reports, she has been roped in as the female lead in the film Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. She will be seen opposite popular Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill.
