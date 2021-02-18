Check out the 5 most impactful roles of Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly aka Rupali Ganguly Verma, is an Indian actress primarily known for her works in the television industry and in theatres.

She made her television debut in Sukanya in 2000.

In 2006, she was an eminent contestant in reality show Bigg Boss season 1.

In 2008, she participated in the reality show Zara Nachke Dikha along with Karishma Tanna, Jennifer Winget & Mouni Roy.

In 2009, she had also participated in Colors TV's stunt/dare reality game show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

Take a look at the versatile actress' 5 most impactful roles on small-screen:

1. Priya and Anjali in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi

Rupali's first breakthrough performance was noted in Sony Entertainment Television's Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, wherein she played a double-roles of 2 girls, namely Priya and Anjali.

This show aired in 2002.

2. Dr. Simran Chopra in Sanjivani

She played Dr. Simran Chopra in the Star Plus' serial Sanjivani, which was a negative character. For her character's portrayal, she was nominated for Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Negative Role's category.

3. Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (seasons 1 & 2)

Later, she played Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was nominated for the same in Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Comic Role's category.

In 2017, she returned to play the same character in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2.

4. Pinky Jeet Ahuja in Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi

This serial was about two families who followed different ways of raising their kids. Rupali played the wife of Jeet Ahuja and the show revolved around her motherhood-struggles.

5. Anupamaa in Anupamaa

Currently, Rupali is playing the titular lead role in the television series Anupamaa on Star Plus. This show is topping the charts in terms of TRP and popularity, such that it's smashing all old records till date.

