Check out the actresses who refused to work with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most bankable actors in terms of Bollywood collection. The actor who always treats his fans during the time of Eid every year with his action-packed movies, has made a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans. No doubt every actress wants to work with the superstar Salman Khan.



But having said that did you know there was a time when few actresses refused to work with the superstar.

Here is the list of the actresses who had refused to work with Salman Khan.



1. Deepika Padukone



One of the finest actresses of Bollywood is Deepika Padukone, the actress has refused to work with Salman Khan not once but six times. It is said that actress Deepika Padukone was offered six movies which includes, Jai Ho, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Shuddhi. But the actress rejected every movie.

2. Kangana Ranaut



Actress Kangna Ranaut who is known for her strong roles in the movies had also rejected a Salman Khan movie. As per reports the actress was offered the movie Sultan, but she rejected the movie and this pair of Salman and Kangana was never seen.



3. Aishwarya Rai

How can we forget the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and one of the most loved on screen jodi of Salman and Aishwarya. It is said that both of them were dating each other at that point of time but later the actress refused to get paired with Salman Khan.

4. Amisha Patel

The Kaho Na Pyar Hai and Gadar Ek Prem Katha actress Amisha Patel, was seen with Salman Khan in the movie Yeh Hai Jalwa. But the movie was a box office flop. Looking at this later Amisha Patel also refused to work with Salman Khan.



5. Amrita Rao

Ishq Vishq actress Amrita Rao was offered Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the actress was supposed to play Salman Khan's sister in the movie, but she wanted to play the lead role which was offered by Sonam Kapoor, and she rejected the movie.

6. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila and Salman starred in a movie titled Janam Samjha Karo, the movie was a box office flop but the on-screen jodi of Salman and Urmila was very well appreciated by the fans. Due to the under performance of the movie, actress Urmila Matondkar refused to work with Salman Khan.

Well these are the actresses who had refused to work with super star Salman Khan, what are your views on this list do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.