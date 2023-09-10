Check out the answers to the MOST GOOGLED QUESTIONS about Tejasswi Prakash!

Well, there are quite some things that her fans want to know about her and often take to the internet to search her interests, hobbies and other things.
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. She has worked hard to achieve what she is today and currently is much in the news for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two met in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and instantly fell head over heels in love with each other.

Sweet! From Tejasswi Prakash - Karan Kundrra to Yuvika Chaudhary -Prince Narula: Couples whose love blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house

Today, let us take a look at the most searched questions about Tejasswi!

What is Tejasswi Prakash’s nickname?

There are a lot of nicknames. Some of them include Teju, Teja, Ladoo and Tije.

Where is Tejasswi Prakash from?

Tejasswi is from Mumbai.

Why is Tejasswi Prakash famous?

Tejasswi to a portal mentioned that it is because she is awesome.

What is Tejasswi Prakash’s favourite music?

Tejasswi listens to a lot of sufi songs and ghazals.

What is Tejasswi Prakash’s worst habit?

Tejasswi mentioned in the same interview that when she is eating, she keeps the next spoon ready.

What is Tejasswi Prakash’s favourite snack?

Tejasswi loves Poha chivda

Diet regime of Tejasswi Prakash?

Tejasswi does not follow a diet. She eats everything.

Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 gets a two month extension, new exciting track to be introduced

Keep reading this space for more information on TV, OTT and Bollywood news.

Tejasswi Prakash Tejasswi Prakash lifestyle Tejasswi Prakash diet TellyChakkar
