Check out the answers to the MOST GOOGLED QUESTIONS about Tejasswi Prakash!

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. She has worked hard to achieve what she is today and currently is much in the news for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two met in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and instantly fell head over heels in love with each other.

Well, there are quite some things that her fans want to know about her and often take to the internet to search her interests, hobbies and other things.

Today, let us take a look at the most searched questions about Tejasswi!

What is Tejasswi Prakash’s nickname?

There are a lot of nicknames. Some of them include Teju, Teja, Ladoo and Tije.

Where is Tejasswi Prakash from?

Tejasswi is from Mumbai.

Why is Tejasswi Prakash famous?

Tejasswi to a portal mentioned that it is because she is awesome.

What is Tejasswi Prakash’s favourite music?

Tejasswi listens to a lot of sufi songs and ghazals.

What is Tejasswi Prakash’s worst habit?

Tejasswi mentioned in the same interview that when she is eating, she keeps the next spoon ready.

What is Tejasswi Prakash’s favourite snack?

Tejasswi loves Poha chivda

Diet regime of Tejasswi Prakash?

Tejasswi does not follow a diet. She eats everything.

