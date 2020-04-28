Check out the banter between Raghav and Shakti

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges and every kind of dance forms is seen.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

One of the USP's of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining, and the fun banter between Raghav and Shakti is loved by the audience.

Now we came across a video where Raghav is seen introducing Shakti as his wife and telling her that finally, they have got married.

He is also seen talking to her mom about their marriage and tells her not to deny it.

Shakti on the other hand, denied that such a thing happened but he did not give up at one point. He also told her to wear Indian clothes so she looks like an Indian wife.

At one-point Varun Dhawan claimed to have been married to Shakti which broke Raghav’s heart but he made it clear with Varun that she is his wife only.

Well, the fun banter between the two is really funny and will make you smile all the way along.

The two-look adorable with each other and make a perfect couple. But all this fun was missed in the last season as Shakti had stepped down as the judge of the show.

