Check out the best thing that happened in BB13, according to fans

08 Feb 2020 04:00 PM

MUMBAI: BB 13 is watched by a huge number of viewers daily. Every day, the curiosity for the show is infinite.

The most loved contestant is Siddharth Shukla. Fans believe that he is the only mature person in the house.

A while ago, after the fights and controversies inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth and Mahira Sharma lightened the atmosphere. At the beginning of the show, Mahira and Siddharth's equation was like two enemies. But after some time, they began to share a good equation.

So here is a video shared by fans in which Mahira hugs Shukla tight and plants a quick peck on his cheek. Fans wish to see them together in future in some projects. This can be seen in the comments section.

Have a look.

