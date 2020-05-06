Check out the complete journey of Hardik Pandya’s fiancée Natasa Stankovic

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic, who is engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya, is a popular name in the world of glamour. She has been wooing fans with her style statements. The actress is also known for her dancing skills and was even seen in a popular dance reality show.

The beauty has worked hard to make a name for herself in the entertainment world. Natasa is quite active on social media. In a throwback video, she very simply and beautifully summed up her journey. The video is a proof that the actress was always interested in creative field. The very first glimpse of the video shows child Natasa as a performer and she is looking adorable.

“Loving this new filter #myjourney,”read Natasa’s caption.

Check out the video here:

On the professional front, Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. Some of the other films wherein she made her appearance include Fukrey Returns, Zero, among others. She made her digital debut in 2019 with the web series The Holiday. She has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.

On the personal front, she is engaged to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. For the uninitiated, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged in Dubai this year.

