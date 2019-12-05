Check out the cute and lovely moments of Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Erica and Parth are one of the most loved couples of television and their characters Anurag and Prerna have become household names and have been loved by the audiences and the fans.

The duo has a massive fan following, and their fans keep showering a lot of love and surprises for them. Now on one of their fan clubs, a fan shared a cute edit video of the two where you can see them sharing their cute and lovely moments.

The video is filled with a lot of love and praise. You can see the video is filled with so much cutie moments between the two, there are mostly stills from behind the scenes.

In the video, you can see the friendship and rapport between them.

Have a look at the post below :