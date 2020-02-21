Check out the cute chemistry between Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair are two very popular faces of television. The two are also internet tensional stars and keep doing Tik Tok videos in which they entertain their fans and the audience.

There is no doubt that they have a massive fan following, and the audience wait to watch their videos.

The duo has fan clubs dedicated to them, where the fans show a lot of love and support for them. Now on one of their fan club pages, we came across the in some funny videos, and they are looking very cute and adorable.

Their fans have time and again requested them to come together for a project, as they would love to see them together.

The duo would set the television screens on fire with their chemistry.

Check out the video below.