Check out the cute daddy moments of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain2’s Ram Kapoor aka Nakuul Mehta

MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently one of the most popular and loved shows. The actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who play the roles of Ram and Priya, respectively, have fantastic chemistry which the audience loves. The compelling plot and outstanding performances are capturing viewers' hearts. The current track of the show centers on Ram's unexplainable attraction towards Ms. Lovely, aka Priya and Pihu.

The show since its very first season has been one of the favorites of viewers and the plot has kept them intrigued with every passing day.

Nakuul made his acting debut in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara portraying Aditya Kumar. He earned wider recognition with his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

Nakuul is married to Jankee Parekh who is a well-known singer, stage performer, and voice-over artist. The two have been married for 10 years and were blessed with a baby boy in February 2021.

If you peek into Nakuul’s instagram posts, it isn’t hard to see how he adores his one year old son and loves spending quality time with him. Here are a few glimpses;

Aren’t these pictures of Nakuul just heart warming?

