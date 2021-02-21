Check out the DASHING pics of Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt is one of the current time's most-trending actors in the Hindi entertainment industry.

Bhatt starred as a participant in Kaboom, which was a dance reality show, wherein he won first place.

Catapulting to fame through the cult dance show Boogie Woogie, his passion led him to one show after the other.

His small-screen debut was with Sony Television's show Arslaan in the year 2008. However, he claimed fame through his killer performances in serials like 12/24 Karol Bagh as 'Abhinav Taneja' and in Gulaal as 'Kesar'. He was heavily praised by the audience.

Later, his performance as 'Lakshman' in Ramayan was also widely appreciated. The show was immensely popular in Indonesia and hence, Bhatt and his Ramayan co-stars were invited to perform in a special stage show and a fan meeting tour in Jakarta, which was organised by &TV.

He has played many small yet challenging roles, one of them was of 'Zakir' in Diya Aur Baati Hum and was last seen in a daily soap playing the lead role in Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi as 'Bhushan Pethawala'.

Neil is currently portraying the role of 'IPS Virat Chavan' in Star Plus's Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein. Since the commencement of this show, reportedly Neil is dating his on-screen female partner - actress Aishwarya Sharma, who's essaying the role of 'Pakhi'. The two made their relationship official just recently and met each other on the sets of the show.

