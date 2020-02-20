Check out the ending of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily managed to impress everyone and Dipika Kakar-Karan V Grover's jodi also did wonders.

The show which started in June 2019 is all set to end on 14th March. Karan V Grover who plays the role of Dr Rohit Sippy revealed that he has no words to express on this matter. The ratings of the shows were steady and it was getting a great response from the viewers as well.

While, there's nothing anyone can do, but everyone is hoping for Rohit and Sonakshi to unite forever and have a happy ending.

A small video is doing the rounds of the social media where we can see the entire and dancing on Kya Kehna's song.

Take a look at the video:

Everyone was present but we missed Karan V Grover in the video.

Are you happy with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air? Tell us in the comments.