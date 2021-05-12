Check out the funny memes of the serial Anupama regarding the divorce of Vanraj and Anupama

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

People are especially loving the bond of Samar and Anupama, which looks like a bond between a real mother and son. Many people connect to that relationship in the serial.

Anupama as a character is a very strong role on television, and Rupali is doing a commendable job. She does complete justice to the character. Today, it has become a household name. Her acting chops have been appreciated by viewers.

These days the episode is focusing on the divorce of Anupama and Vanraj, where on end Vanraj doesn’t want the divorce but Anupama is stern in her decision.

The fans of the show are having fun with this storyline as there is numerous memes being made on the show. Some are really funny one’s which will leave you in splits.

The viewers have morphed the photos on the meme with Anupama, Kavya and Vanraj’s photo.

Well, seems like the fans are happy with the track, and they want Anupama to get divorced as the memes go in that direction.

No doubt that the show is loved by the audiences and its doing so well when it comes to the BARC ratings.

