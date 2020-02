Check out the funny Tik Tok videos of Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz is one of the most strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house, and is loved by one ad all. The Punjabi singer as become a household name and is very close in lifting the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

The Punjabi singer grabbed the headlines in the house for her relationship with Siddarth.

Now as we all know that the Tok Tok application is very famous one where all the celebrities are on it, and they record funny videos and share it with their fans.

Our very own Shehnaaz before entering the house seems to be a Tik Tok star as the singer turned actress has done a lot of funny Tik Tok videos.

In every video, she has entertained the viewers and her cute and bubbly side can be seen. Seems like much before entering the Bigg Boss house Sana had a massive fan following.

There is no doubt that she is very talented and she knows how to entertain the fans, and keep the audience engaged.

Check out her funny video’s below: