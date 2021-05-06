Check out the heartbreaking moment of Anupamaa and Vanraj getting divorced

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

The entire family is residing at a farmhouse for the past few days and set up a house there to make Anupamaa feel at home.

Amid all this, Anupamaa and Vanraj plan to get Samar and Nandini engaged.

The duo along with the entire family start preparing for the big day.

While Anupamaa and Vanraj are quite happy with good things happening in the Shah family, a new tension is all set to enter their lives.

We have previously seen how Vanraj is seen talking to the lawyer where he said that he doesn't want to divorce Anupamaa. Kavya overhears this and fumes in anger.

She will then tell Anupamaa about it and Anupamaa will later confront Vanraj.

As Anupamaa is adamant of divorcing Vanraj, she has clearly told him to tell about this to everyone post Samar and Nandini's engagement.

TellyChakkar had already informed you that Vanraj and Anupamaa's divorce will happen at any cost and the day is set to arrive soon.

And now, producer Rajan Shahi has shared a glimpse of the moment when Anupamaa and Vanraj's 25 years of marriage will end in just a few seconds.

We can see Anupamaa's signature on the divorce papers. It is indeed a heartbreaking moment for the viewers as the duo is set to separate soon.

Anupamaa and Vanraj's separation will call for a major twist in the show as a lot of things will change post Anupamaa's exit from the Shah house.

