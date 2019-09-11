News

Check out the LEAKED INVITE sent by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 04:24 PM

MUMBAI: It was only recently that we reported about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completing 3000 episodes.

The entire team was elated, and so was the audience, who could not have been more content on seeing Naira and Kartik gradually getting together again. Lead actor of the show Mohsin Khan even took to social media to share how happy he is on creating history.

Producer Rajan Shahi, on achieving this feat, sent out invites to everyone in his close circuit and the fraternity to celebrate the moment. Social media also had a number of posts on how the team rejoiced on completing 3000 episodes.

Take a look.


We wish the entire team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hearty congratulations! 
