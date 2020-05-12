News

Check out the LIFESTYLE of Kapil Sharma!

Kapil Sharma is a renowned name of the industry today.

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
12 May 2020 10:41 AM

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is a renowned name of the industry today.

Having started his career as a stand-up comedian in  The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, Kapil has come a long way in his career. The ace comedian is popularly known for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show among fans. Kapil Sharma managed to become a prominent and successful personality in the exotic world of Bollywood. And when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, the comedian owns a luxury home, fancy cars, and expensive items.

Reportedly, Kapil owns multiple real-estate properties in different parts of the country including a 25 crore Bungalow in Punjab. The bungalow has all luxuries in hands with the big garden as well. His flat at DHL Enclave costs around Rs 15 crore. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma reacts to the rumour of his show coming up with fresh episodes)

He also has fancy cars including Mercedes Benz S Class worth Rs 1.19 crore, and Volvo XC 90 worth Rs 1.3 crore. According to media reports, Kapil's vanity van is worth Rs 5.5 crore!

It is a customized king-size vanity van with top-notch facilities that features a spacious lobby, floor LEDs and television. When the comedian was at the stage of popularity among fans, he uses to charge INR 60-70 lakh for an episode. But the fees got reduced to INR 15-20 lakh after the comeback due to controversies and health issues.

Since Kapil belongs too Punjab, he has a bungalow there as well which amounts to 25 crore shout reports. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma wants to invite these special people on his show post lockdown)

