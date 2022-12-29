Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Ravi Randhawa in COLORS serial DharamPatni

MUMBAI :DharamPatni is a new serial that began just a few weeks ago the show is doing pretty well and the audiences have connected to the serial.

The show stars, Kritika Singh Yadav and Fahmaan Khan in lead roles. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The story revolves around Pratiksha and Ravi and the problems that they face and how after being committed to someone else they would land up marrying each other.

The role of Ravi is very stern and at times fun and he is a very practical character as shown in the serial.



Now did you know that before the makers finalized Fahmaan Khan it was offered too many actors who declined the offer for some or other reasons?



ALSO READ: Dharampatnii’s Neha Prajapati and Riya Bhattacharjee are having some off-the-camera bonding time, check out their fun banter



Check out the list of actors who were offered the role of Ravi but declined it ;

1. Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker is a well know television actor and he is best known for his role in serials like Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, Love Nae Banadi Jodi and for the web series Special Ops. He was offered the role of Ravi but he declined the offer as he was busy in some other commitments.



2. Karan Kundra

Karan Kundra is a huge name in the entertainment business and he is best known for his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and for his role in the serial Kitani Mohabbat Hai and the web series Dil Hi Toh Hai. The actor was offered the role of Ravi and he was interested in the project but he declined it as he has already signed another project.

3. Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra is a well-known actor in the world of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Kasam, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Naagin Season 5, etc. He was offered the role of Ravi but declined it as he is on a break from television.

In the end, the role was bagged by Fahmaan Khan, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Ravi the way he did.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Fahmaan Khan makes fun of his co-star Mansi Bhanushali on the sets of Dharampatni and calls her This!