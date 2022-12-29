Check out the list of actresses who didn’t get along in serials with love triangles on television

MUMBAI: Stories in the television industry are very cringe and unpredictable at times, which the audience connects to sometimes, while at other times, they move away from it.

The one storyline that is very famous on television is the love triangle with the lead of the show.

That’s one track that the audience loves watching and is excited about it. Sometimes, they are confused about which couple they like.

But the one thing that happens during the love triangle track is that the actresses don’t get along with each other, and they are either at loggerheads or don’t even exchange any words, while they continue to shoot for the serial.

Here we bring you the list of actresses who never got along in shows which had a love triangle track.

Check out the list below :

1. Rupali Ganguly and Madalsa Sharma

Anupama is one of the most loved and number one shows on television. In the initial days, when the story had a love triangle track, the two leads of the show Rupali and Madalsa never got along with each other. In fact, even on social media, one can see that the two never posted anything together, which has created the suspicion that they do not get along with each other.

2) Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin and Rashami worked on the show Dil Se Dil Tak together, and the two were the leads of the show. During the shoot, the two never got along and they didn’t exchange any words; there was a cold vibe between them.

3) Ayesha Singha and Aishwarya Sharma

Ayesha and Aishwarya are two of the most loved actresses on the show and are part of television’s number one show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The fans and media felt that the two don’t get along on the sets as they hardly post anything together, and there were reports suggesting that they don’t talk much on the sets.

4) Rashami Desai and Tina Dutta

Rashami and Tina were part of the famous show Uttaran that aired on Colors. On the show, the two never got along with each other, and though the fans thought that they were best of friends, they weren’t.

Well, these were the few actresses who were/are part of love triangles and never got along with each other.

