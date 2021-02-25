Check out the list of celebrities who were physically and mentally abused by their partners

MUMBAI: Domestic violence does exist in our society and the vicious cycle is going on very strong, and unfortunately, there is no strict law against it.

A sizable populace of Indian women faces domestic violence at the hands of their husbands or in-laws.

This is not just an issue limited to the common people. Even celebs’ lives are not that rosy. From the world of television to Bollywood, many actresses have faced violence in their relationship where some have come out and have been vocal about it while some have also gone to court.

But there are so many cases that go unnoticed as the victims don’t speak up, but guess the times have changed and now women have become strong and they do fight for themselves.

Today we bring to you the list of actresses from the world of entertainment who have faced physical and mental abuse at the hands of their partners.

Have a look below:

1 Shweta Tiwari

1

Shweta Tiwari was married to ex-husband Raja Chaudhary for 14 years after which she filed for divorce owing to physical abuse in her marriage. She came out to speak about the physical abuse that she was going through at the hands of her husband.

She also claimed that Raja would come home drunk and physically harm her. During their marriage also, Shweta had reported against Raja several times in police stations for physical and verbal abuse.

Finally, she separated from Raja in 2007 and officially divorced him in 2012.

2. Rucha Gujarati



2

Rucha was married to a businessman Mitul Sanghavi and reportedly her marriage hit the rock bottom due to the physical and mental abuse at the hands of her husband and in-laws.

As per some media reports, it seems that Rucha was severely tortured by her husband and in-laws to an extent that she was even deprived of meals and asked to foot the bill for her expenses.

But then she finally ended her marriage in 2013 and freed herself by filing for a divorce.

3. Deepshikha Nagpal

3

Deepshikha got married to her long-time boyfriend Kaishav Arora in the year 2012. But then within a span of four years, she filed for divorce owing to physical abuse in her marriage.

Reportedly, she had even filed a police complaint when he had threatened to kill her in 2015. On Women's Day, March 8, she filed a complaint against him for trespassing, theft, and physical assault.

The two finally got divorced in the year 2016, and today, she is happily living with her two kids.

4. Dimpy Ganguly

4

Dimpy had married Rahul Mahajan on the reality show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaega in the year 2010, but within a few years, she filed a complaint against him for physically torturing her, but later on, he apologised and brought her back home.

She also came out and spoke out loud about his abusive ways and how Rahul used to point his gun at her during their fights. Dimpy had said to the media that Rahul did seem like a nice guy but no one could control him when he gets angry.

But the continuous physical assault led her to finally divorce him in 2014.

5. Daljit Kaur



5

Daljit Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot were one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They had also won the show Nach Baliye Season 4. But then the trouble in paradise started when physical violence crept into the marriage.

Daljit also has a son, and when she saw that post the birth of their child also the physical abuse didn’t stop she filed for a divorce in 2015.

6. Aishwarya Rai

6

The Aishwarya-Salman affair had generated a big storm when their break-up story hit newspapers and tabloids as till today, they are considered as the best Jodis of Bollywood.

The problem began to crop when Salman Khan became over-possessive and went to the sets of Chalte Chalte and hit and pushed her on the ground and broke the entire set, owing to which she was removed from the movie and replaced by Rani Mukerji.

They broke up when Salman indirectly confessed to her that he was cheating on her with Somy Ali.

Apparently, there was news doing the rounds that Salman used to hit her but when he was asked about the same, he said ‘if I had hit any woman would she ever survive, I can never hit a woman.’

Their love story ended in a tragic way, but till today their pair is considered as an iconic pair on the big screen.

7. Yukta Mookhey

7

Former Miss World 1999 Yukta Mookey had married businessman Prince Tulli but then, later on, wrote a complaint against him at Mumbai police station alleging harassment and abuse. She later said that he used to force her to have unnatural sex with him also.

She got married in the year 2008 and finally freed herself by filing for a divorce in the year 2014.

8. Karisma Kapoor

8

Karishma is one of the mega superstars of Bollywood but she too wasn’t spared of domestic violence.

Owing to violence in the marriage, the actress later filed for divorce from her husband.

While the custody of the kids was already granted to Karisma, it was later decided that Sunjay will have occasional access to them.

Today she is living happily with her kids.

9. Kangana Ranaut

9

Kanagana in her earlier days was in a relationship with a man who was almost her dad’s age.

In the press, Kangana had said that it was a very difficult and harsh time of her life as she was physically abused. At that time she had felt trapped.

She further said that she was in a relationship with someone who was her dad’s age and once he hit her hard when she was only 17 and she started to bleed and then she also took out her sandal and hit him and he started to bleed.

But then she broke up with him and set herself free.

10. Chahatt Khanna

10

Chahatt got married to Farhan in 2013 and then filed for a divorce owing to sexual and mental abuse by her husband.

She said that she was not only physically abused, but she also faced mental and financial trouble.

While talking to a media portal, she said that once she had complained of breast pain to her husband and pleaded with him to take her to the doctor but he wasn’t bothered and instead, he wanted to get physical with her, which he did and that’s when she realised that the marriage was over and she needed to set herself free.

Finally, in 2018, she divorced him and today she is free of all the torture and is living happily with her daughters.

Well, kudos to all these women who came out of a troubled relationship or marriage and had the guts to speak about it and fight against domestic abuse.

This won’t stop until strict laws are introduced in our country, until then this is something that may continue.

Domestic violence, be it mentally or physically, is a crime and one must raise voice and stand against it.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.