Check out the list of five celebrities who made their relationship official in 2020

MUMBAI: This year has been very tough for people across the globe as the pandemic of COVID had hit the entire world and people were stuck in their homes amid lockdowns in several countries to stop the spreading of the deadly virus.

But there were some people who took this year very positively and came out and made their relationship official.

Love is the most beautiful thing in the world. If you find the right partner for yourself, life becomes beautiful, and these five celebrities who came out and made it official this year look so happy and content.

( ALSO READ : Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor looks gorgeous in her new avatar; shares her story of sacrifice to achieve the goals in life, PICS INSIDE )

Check out those celebrities who chose the year 2020 to make their relationship official :

1 Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Avika took to her social media handle a couple of weeks back and made the announcement that she is in a relationship with Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani. She shared a couple of photos and wrote a perfect caption and a romantic message for her beau. The two look very adorable together.



2. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar





There were rumours that Rahul and Disha were seeing each other, though there had been no confirmation about the same. But recently Rahul who is locked in the Bigg Boss house as a contestant finally declared his love for Disha on national TV and won a lot of hearts. But Rahul and the viewers are still awaiting Disha’s response. It was Disha Parmar's 26th birthday when he proposed to her and this is what made it all more special.

3. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

There were rumours about Gauahar and Zaid dating each other, though there wasn’t any confirmation about the same. Just a few weeks ago, they announced their engagement. The duo is madly in love with each other and is going on exotic holidays and spending times with their respective families. As per reports, the two will be getting married on the 24th of December 2020.

4. Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu

Haryana's singing sensation and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna recently shocked everyone when she announced about her marriage with Haryanvi singer, Veer Sahu. The singer took to her social media account and shared the glimpses of their marriage, and the two are parents to a baby boy.

5. Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi

Last year, Bigg Boss season 9 fame Priya Malik had taken to her social media account to announce her engagement with beau Karan Bakshi. She looked super happy. The couple will soon be announcing their wedding date too.

Though 2020 has not been a good year at all, some people used it in many positive ways, and made things simpler for them. Congratulations to each and every couple on the above list!



For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy a drive together in Mumbai; watch video )