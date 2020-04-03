Check out the moment when Shoaib Ibrahim proposed to Dipika Kakkar

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last seen together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. The two are loved by the audience and they have many fan clubs to their name. Their fans fondly called them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the set of the serial in which there were working together and dated for almost five years and then got married 2 years ago.

Now, these two are considered as television's most romantic couple and they keep posting lovely things on social media .

There is no doubt that the couple is madly in love, and on various occasion, we have seen how Shoaib makes Dipika feel special.

One of their fan clubs shared the video when Shoaib had gone down his knees and proposed Dipika.

Shoaib and Dipika were the contestants on Nach Baliye and in one of the episodes, they had performed on Dipika’s past. After the performance Shoaib had gone down on his knees and proposed Dipika for marriage.

The actress was surprised by this move, as she had said that Shoaib is very shy and for him to propose front of some many people is a big deal for her.

She accepted the proposal, and the rest is history.