Check out the 'monkey love' of Karan Singh and Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are an inspiration to many as they give us major couple goals of living a blissful married life. The couple is a perfect combination of good looks and a perfect physique.

Karan recently took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with Bipasha. Both the actors are acing their fashion game by twinning in red. The actress, who is quite active on social media, commands a huge fan following on the same.

As fans posted a video in which Karan is singing a song in his melodious voice and wishing their fans a Merry Christmas.

Have a look.