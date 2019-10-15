Check out the MOST HILARIOUS MOMENTS from SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

MUMBAI: From engaging audiences for over a decade to having us in splits over the situation comedy it showcases, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, produced by Neela Telefilms, has become the cult comedy of the small screen.



What makes Taarak Mehta a unique and entertaining show is its star cast.



But apart from that, we feel that we also need to give credit to the writers of the show, who make the plots interesting. Narrating the plots and setting out sub-plots is something that creatives excel at, and they make sure that all the characters are given equal importance in every episode.



Here are some of the most hilarious moments that tickled the audience's funny bone!