Check out the Naagin Galore on the sets of Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal shares a Glimpse

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from your favorite show. This has been another successful season of Naagin and Tejasswi Prakash has been winning a lot of hearts with her performance. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

Naagin has remained one of the most successful supernatural series on television and has maintained its rein throughout all its seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash stars as the lead in the show as Pratha/Prarthana. She was already a popular actor but her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show as much as they like to follow the plot!

Now, we came across a post close to Naagin 6.

Recently, Mahekk Chahal shared a video from the sets of the show where most of the Naagins from the previous seasons have gathered and it’s a Naagin galore on-set!

We can see Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan and Tejasswi Prakash amongst the den and we couldn’t be happier to see the cast of the popular show bonding so well!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Seema wants to know where the anklet is and asks Prarthana about the same. Prarthana is firm that she won’t reveal the truth of the anklet and mysteriously tells Seema that the anklet is exactly where it belongs!

On the other hand, Vish is seen telling Mehek that she doesn’t trust Seema.

