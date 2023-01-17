Check out the new promo of Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani starrer ‘Dear Ishq’

MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Beyond Dreams Entertainment has produced many television shows and films. Among the TV shows produced by them are Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few.

They are coming up with a new show titled ‘Dear Ishq’ for DisneyPlus Hostar and the show will star Sehbaan Azim and Nitya Fatnani in the lead roles.

Earlier we had reported that Kishwer Merchant is roped in for the show.

Now, we bring to you the latest promo of the show posted on Instagram. Check it out:

The show stars Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani who are very well known for their earlier performances.

Sehban Azim was last seen in Colors TV’s ‘Spy Bahu’ alongside Sana Sayyed. The show was loved by a lot of viewers.

On the other hand, Niyati Fatnani was recently seen in a Star Bharat show ‘Channa Mereya’ alongside Karan Wahi. The show was loved for the romance and the chemistry between the leads and their performances were praised by the viewers.

Now about Sehban and Niyati’s new show, it’s about a fresh love story and the show is going to be a digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The viewers are curious and excited, especially Sehban and Niyati’s fans who love watching them in their new projects.

Are you excited for this new show?

