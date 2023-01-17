Check out the new promo of Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani starrer ‘Dear Ishq’

Beyond Dreams Entertainment has produced many television shows and films. Among the TV shows produced by them are Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 21:41
Check out the new promo of Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani starrer ‘Dear Ishq’

MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Also read -  Kishwer Merchant: I was intrigued by the grey shades of my 'Fanaa' character

Beyond Dreams Entertainment has produced many television shows and films. Among the TV shows produced by them are Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few.

They are coming up with a new show titled ‘Dear Ishq’ for DisneyPlus Hostar and the show will star Sehbaan Azim and Nitya Fatnani in the lead roles.

Earlier we had reported that Kishwer Merchant is roped in for the show.

Now, we bring to you the latest promo of the show posted on Instagram. Check it out:

The show stars Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani who are very well known for their earlier performances.

Sehban Azim was last seen in Colors TV’s ‘Spy Bahu’ alongside Sana Sayyed. The show was loved by a lot of viewers.

On the other hand, Niyati Fatnani was recently seen in a Star Bharat show ‘Channa Mereya’ alongside Karan Wahi. The show was loved for the romance and the chemistry between the leads and their performances were praised by the viewers.

Now about Sehban and Niyati’s new show, it’s about a fresh love story and the show is going to be a digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The viewers are curious and excited, especially Sehban and Niyati’s fans who love watching them in their new projects.

Also read - Exclusive! Fanaa’s Kishwer Merchant roped in for Beyond Dreams Disney Plus Hotstar show ‘Dear Ishq’ starring Sehban Azim and Nitya Fatnani!

Are you excited for this new show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sehban Azim Niyati Fatnani Beyond Dreams Productions Spy Bahu Channa Mereya Disney Plus Hotstar serial new shows Dear Ishq TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 21:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Pandya Store: Dev and Shiva come to meet their ill mother Suman, Raavi and Rishita still have issues
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Chic! Check out these stylish beach looks slayed by Krishna Mukherjee
MUMBAI :Krishna Mukherjee is an actress who mainly works in Hindi television. She made her acting debut in 2014 with...
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa all set to release a new action-packer teaser on 24th January
MUMBAI: Last year in November, well-known actor Ajay Devgn, dropped the first teaser of his upcoming action-thriller ‘...
Cute! Check out these off-screen clicks of Aeteshaa Sansgiri from the sets of Punyashlok Ahilyabai
MUMBAI: Aetashaa Sansgiri is an actress and model who primarily works in Marathi and Hindi television along with...
Check out the new promo of Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani starrer ‘Dear Ishq’
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa all set to release a new action-packer teaser on 24th January
Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa all set to release a new action-packer teaser on 24th January

Latest Video

Related Stories
Audience Perspective! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans demand more screen time for the kids
Audience Perspective! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans demand more screen time for the kids
Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat teams up with his friend Karan Kundrra for this project
Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat teams up with his friend Karan Kundrra for this project
Bigg Boss 16: The housemates decode the game of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary say “ She already thinks the trophy is hers”
Bigg Boss 16: The housemates decode the game of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary say “ She already thinks the trophy is hers”
Tanvi Thakker Twins with This little munchkin from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Tanvi Thakker Twins with This little munchkin from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Check out the ‘Post Pack-up’ MADNESS happening on the sets of Teri Meri Doriyaann; Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
Check out the ‘Post Pack-up’ MADNESS happening on the sets of Teri Meri Doriyaann; Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
Audience perspective: Even after unrealistic storylines and leaps, why are people still watching shows like Kundali Bhagya and S
Audience perspective: Even after unrealistic storylines and leaps, why are people still watching shows like Kundali Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka 2! 