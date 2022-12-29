Check out the new year vacation plans of these actors

MUMBAI: Actors spend a lot of time on set for various number of shoots that often require multiple takes and adjustments. This requires a lot of hard work, commitment, and long hours. So they, just like everyone else, deserve a rightfully earned break. And what better time than the Christmas-New Year period to jet off on a lovely winter vacation, that is sure to be a great memory before the new year begins.

We have seen many actors and actress’s take-off for vacations in the last week, and many more are probably heading off soon. From Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, to Sriti Jha and Aishwarya Khare, let’s take a look at some of these television stars who have taken a winter vacation.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most popular TV couples right now. They became a couple after entering the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, and have stayed together ever since. The duo was spotted today at Mumbai airport all dressed up for their flight. In a recent interview, Aly had shared that he wanted to welcome the new year with his family and girlfriend in his hometown of Jammu.

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja

Sriti Jha is a well-known TV actress who is popular for her stint in the show Kumkum Bhagya for playing the lead character Pragya. She recently took a trip to Paris and has been sharing a few photos of her trip. In her photos, we can see actor Arjit Taneja, along with a few other friends spending time together.

Aishwarya Khare

Aishwarya Khare is one of the most popular actresses out there, known for her role as the lead character Lakshmi in the serial Bhagya Lakshmi. She is very active on social media and frequently updates her fans about everything that she does. Currently, the actress has left for a beautiful ‘jungle themed’ vacation in Bali, Indonesia. She has shared many photos and story’s of the same on her handle, and it is a treat to watch.

