Check out the pictures of Faisal Shaikh meeting Jaanat Zubair and her family before she takes off for a spiritual trip 

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Recently, he also made headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he performed a lot of daredevil stunts and conquered his fears.

He is also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he is showcasing his dancing skills.

On the other hand, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and acclaim for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in the popular Colors TV's show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Both Faisu and Jannat are very close friends and there have been rumours of them being in a relationship though the two have always denied it.

They are considered as one of the most iconic couples on screen and have massive fan following.

We came across a series of photos Faisu meeting Jannat and her family before she leaves for a spiritual trip.

In the photos one can see how Faisu is posing with Jannat and her family and also has a solo click with her mother.

This had also giving sparks to their dating rumours and the fans can't keep calm seeing them together.

There is no doubt that the two look adorable together.

The two were seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where the two ace the stunts and were the finalist of the show and have come in many music videos also.

Well, we are sure the fans are loving these clicks as they get to see their favorite stars together.

