Check out the ‘Post Pack-up’ MADNESS happening on the sets of Teri Meri Doriyaann; Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Let’s see how the story unfolds.

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbts around their favorite stars.

Similarly, we came across a post close to TMD.

Roopam Sharma shares a post with her on-screen family of the Mongas and seems like they all seem to have one thing in common- Happiness after pack-up!

Check out!

We are just as wary to see what would happen if the Brars found out what the Mongas were capable of!

So, what do you think of this bond between the Monga sisters?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Seerat and Santosh try to leave the mansion since it’s been a long time, but Jasleen is suspicious of their intentions and wants to know what they are up to.

She stops them since they are special guests to them and claims that the next programme is especially for Seerat. Seerat is surprised to hear this and learns that the winner of the dance competition she participated in is to be announced.

Later, Angad announces the winner and Seerat jumps up in jubilation as her name is announced. Santosh and Seerat calm themselves but Jasleen notices that somehow Seerat’s injury didn’t affect her again.

For more such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

