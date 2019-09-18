Check out the probable list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. It has made an audience for itself who always look forward to the new season. After keeping the loyal viewers hooked to the TV screens with its previous seasons, the show is returning with a new season. Fans can’t keep calm as Bigg Boss 13 is all set to go on air soon. The show will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again.

As the premier date is nearing, viewers are excited to know who all are going to participate in Bigg Boss 13. While no official contestant list has been put out yet, as per Times Of India’s sources, TV actors Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shivin Narang will be seen in the show. There are also reports that Paras Chhabra might be seen in the show.

Sharing details about the show, the source further told the publication, "There’s no particular theme this time. We won’t have commoners, this season has all celebs. Everything around the house will be young, sexy and edgy. The promos might show that there will be a finale after the fourth week, but the show isn’t ending in a month. After four weeks, Salman will make a major announcement that might be shocking for some."