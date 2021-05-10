Check out the prominent on-screen roles of telly actor Hrishikesh Pandey...

MUMBAI: Senior telly actor Hrishikesh Pandey is a renowned television actor, who is known for his innumerable on-screen contributions through various Hindi shows, drama and soaps. For all C.I.D. lovers, Inspector Sachin is now an integral character within the show.

For the unversed, before debuting before the small-screen, actor Hrishikesh debuted on the big-screen with the Bollywood movie Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in the year 2000, though with a cameo role of a character named Sameer aka Sam.

He debuted on the small-screen the next year itself and had featured an episode's role of Rahul Sharma in the famous Indian horror-thriller television anthology series - Ssshhhh....Koi Hai, which used to air on Star Plus. The name of the episode was 'Shart'.

From there itself, he started bagging many other pivotal on-screen roles for various Hindi shows and has succeeded in garnering immense love and reputation for his acting-chops by the audience.

Also Read: Veteran actor Deepak Qazir, Mrinalini Tyagi and Seema Pandey to feature in Hotstar's next

Now, scroll down to check out some of his well-reckoned pivotal roles in different Hindi TV shows:

1. Vishal Gill in Koi Apna Sa

This Hindi drama television series starred Narayani Shastri, Manasi Salvi, Aparna Tilak, Hrishikesh Pandey, Puneet Vashisht and Sherrin Varghese in the lead roles. This show used to air on Zee TV from October 2001. The plot revolved around the lives of Shruti (Narayani Shastri), Khushi (Mansi Salvi) and Sanjana (Aparna Tilak), who are best friends and coincidentally, all three get married in the same family. This was for the first time that Hrishikesh bagged the parallel lead role of Vishal Gill, who played Khushi's husband.

2. Shakti in Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah

This Hindi television drama series aired on Zee TV from 21 April 2008. The series was based on a Punjabi backdrop and the story revolved around a mother's inherent anxiety of finding a suitable match for her four daughters. Herein, Hrishikesh played the supporting role of Shakti.

3. Inspector Sachin in C.I.D.

C.I.D. is an Indian Hindi-language police-procedural television series about Mumbai's 'Crime Investigation Department'. It stars Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks (aka Freddy), Narendra Gupta and Shraddha Musale as forensic experts Dr. Salunkhe and Dr. Tarika respectively. In 2010, Hrishikesh came on board to portray the role of Inspector Sachin herein and delivered his performance for the same till 2016. His character herein even made a cameo presence in SAB TV's leading sitcom show - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

4. Senapati Ripudaman Singh in Porus

This historical drama-based television series focussed on the 'Battle of the Hydaspes', which visualized the lives of Indian warrior and ruler Porus - King of the Pauravas (Paurav Kingdom) and Alexander The Great - the King of the Macedonian Empire. It premiered on 27 November 2017 on Sony TV. Herein, Hrishikesh portrayed the poignant role of Senapati Ripudaman Singh, who was the Commander of the Paurav Kingdom.

5. Raja Ratnakar Sagar in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki

This Indian television mythological series premiered on 30th September 2019 on Star Bharat It's plot was based on the life of Goddess Vaishno Devi. Herein, Pandey played the father to Vaishnavi (played by Maisha Dixit), who was none other than the young version of the Goddess herself. His character's name was King Ratnakar Sagar.

6. Mukesh Rathore in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the Hindi television industry's fourth longest-running show named Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he is currently portraying the role of Sirat's (played by Shivangi Joshi) ill-mannered and evil step-father - Mukesh Rathore. This is Hrishikesh's most-poignant negative role so far.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli opens up about competing with Rahul Vaidya in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, says she is not aware of his adventurous side

Source: Internet