Check out the RAVISHING travel pics of telly diva Erica Jennifer Fernandes

MUMBAI: Erica Jennifer Fernandes is one of the leading actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry today. She mainly features as the female lead in all the Hindi serials she has starred in so far like Sony Entertainment Television's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (opposite to Shaheer Sheikh) and Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.0 (opposite Parth Samthaan). Both her roles as 'Dr. Sonakshi Bose' and 'Prerna Sharma' in these two shows made her a household popular figure and fans couldn't just get enough of her phenomenal on-screen presentation and acting chops.

However, it would come as a surprise to the unversed that the gorgeous actress is pretty talented in other spheres of life as well and her Instagram handle is the testimony of the fact. Erica is an avid wanderlust who treats travelling as her 'therapy' from her regular mundane schedules. Her IG posts and stories reflect A LOT about her off-screen life, other passions and hobbies and it's a treat for us to stalk her colourful profile wall!

Despite being a makeup and travel blogger, Erica has her own YouTube channel named 'Erica Fernandes' (do check it out), where she shares her beauty tutorials, skincare routines, travel vlogs and product reviews.

Coming to her fashion sense, she is an inborn fashionista and we love the fact how she pulls off her fashion-game so well geographically, by which we mean that her attire's colour choices sync pretty well with the location she's placed into at that moment, such that it sets the perfect mood to the ambience surrounding her. She pulls-off punching neons, bold darks and subtle pastels so well that too, in the right place and at the right time. Her fans and viewers also can't get enough of her shoe collections, with each pair being distinctively different from the others. Her wardrobe is definitely totally RAIDABLE!

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Anjum Faikh and Shradhha Arya are the little ducklings courtesy THIS picture

We are in complete awe of her travel pics, witnessing her giving-off major travel goals. Also, her travel locations and destinations urge her followers to add all these places to their respective bucket-lists.

Fans do observe that she's pretty fond of nature in general, irrespective of classifications. Ranging from bustling megalopolises to barren islands, exotic beaches, central landmarks, isolated wilderness and snow-capped mountains, the actress can be spotted almost everywhere.

From Dubai to Singapore, Maldives to Switzerland, etc., the actress is ticking-off her own bucket lists' destinations by touching down here and there. This definitely promises our anticipation for more future surprises from her end as a traveller.

Check out the compilation of Erica's most exotic and ravishing travel pics below, which sets major travel goals:

Also Read: Checkout the CELEBRITY APPROVED swimwear goals from Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Rubina Dilaik and more…

Source: Internet