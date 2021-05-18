Check out the reason why Shaheer and Erica re – followed each other on social media platforms

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

The duo has a massive fan following and many fan clubs to their name. Their followers shower a lot of love on them.

They have become an iconic couple on screen, and the audiences get mesmerized by their love story on-screen.

Post the show going off air, the fans have been missing this Jodi on screen and were demanding for a season three.

The makers are already working on Season 3 and the promo of the show is already out and the fans are super excited about the new development.

Years back Shaheer and Erica had a great bond of friendship and the two were following each other on all the social media platforms.

But after the show going off air, the two unfollowed each other owing to reports of the two not being in good terms, though there wasn’t any confirmation for the same.

When the news broke out that the show was coming up with Season 3 that’s when the two followed each other, as they would working for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season three, and seems like they have left their differences behind.

The fans are also happy to see the pair back on screen and to see them together. Dev and Sonakshi as characters are still missed by the viewers and once again they would get to see their love story.

The new season will stream soon on Sony Liv application.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

