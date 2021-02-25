Check out the similarities between Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are among the most popular television actors. With their hard work, both of them have carved a niche for themselves in the glamour world.

Both Parth and Niti enjoy a massive fan following. They starred opposite each other in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The two young stars are considered to be the cutest reel-life pairs of Indian television.

Niti played the role of Nandini in KYY, while Parth was seen as Manik. Their chemistry was loved by all in the youth drama series. It has been six years since the show released.

Now we came across a video where Parth and Niti reveal what they are afraid of or they do this thing very frequently and there is a common connection between the two.

In the video, Parth reveals that he is afraid of his overthinking as when you overthink you connect one thing to another and then all the negative thoughts start building in your head.

On the other hand, Niti says that the one thing she keeps doing is she overthinks a lot which gives her a lot of stress and she goes to another level only.

The video will make you want to see more of Parth and Niti on screen.

On the work front, Parth was last seen in Kasautii, whereas Niti seems to be on a break and is enjoying her married life.

