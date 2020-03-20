Check out the song sung by Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir of KumKum Bhagya to get rid of Corona

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and it almost tops the TRP charts. The audience loves the chemistry between Abhi and Pragya.

The show had taken a leap a couple of months back, and new actors had joined in the cast. Currently, the show’s storyline is focusing on Ranbir and Prachi’s love story.

Now with the Coronavirus epidemic spread, everyone is social distancing themselves, and is under house arrest for the betterment and precaution reasons to not get affected by the virus.

We came across a video where Krishna Kaul our very own Ranbir of KumKum Bhagya is seen singing a song on corona, while he had come from shopping, and he singing the song Go corona go corona.

Am sure that’s the song most the people are singing these days, as the entire nation is on lockdown.

Check out the post below :