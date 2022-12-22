Check out the special thing that Shehnaaz Gill did for her fans that will melt your heart

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season and there on, and they kept on they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favorite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie.

The actress is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on her any post that she shares on social media.

We came across a video where Shehnaaz Gill is planning her day to meet her fans.

In the video, she is seen telling her brother to get the fans together and once they click a photo and get satisfied they can leave and to get them in an organized manner because she couldn’t meet them at an event.

Now that’s a very sweet gesture from the actress to give time and support to her fans who love her and shower so much love and support on her.

This is one of the reasons why she has a crazy fan following as she doesn’t break any of the heart of her fans and make sure she attends to them, which is a quality only a few actors have.

Well, Shehnaaz these days is busy shooting for her debut movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

